Manage Jamhuri complex well

The opening of the Jamhuri Sports Ground complex along Nairobi’s Ngong Road by President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday is good news for Kenya’s sportsmen and women. The Sh609 million facility, which has been under construction since August 2020, has three football pitches, a rugby pitch, running trails and a running track that will soon be complete with tartan.

Other developments at the ground include a police post, two ablution blocks, food courts, changing rooms, a children playing area, two picnic sites and five earth berms.

The development comes at a time when construction of sporting facilities across the country has dragged on for years, forcing sportsmen and women to seek alternative training areas.

The facilities at the Nyayo National Stadium and Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, have been overstretched with the demand for usage from all the disciplines.

The completion of the Jamhuri Sports Ground will go a long way in developing sports in the greater Dagoretti area, where good playing grounds are rare to find as most of the land has been grabbed. Yet the area has produced sports legends such as former Harambee Stars striker Dennis Oliech.

We commend President Kenyatta and Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed for working to ensure the facility was completed within a short time, and that sportsmen and women get to use it promptly.

The promise by Ms Amina that they will make sure that the same young people who were using this space before continue to have access to it with more courts for basketball and volleyball being put up is welcome.

The opening of the facility should also act as a catalyst in making sure that construction work at the Kipchoge Keino Stadium, Kamariny Stadium and Wote Stadium is completed after many years of delays.