Make water affordable

There is no doubt that water is life, as the adage goes. Access to water is, therefore, a right that must be guaranteed for all. The national and county governments deserve kudos for investing in water projects.

However, Kenya is a water-scarce country, and the failure to harvest enough rainwater is a perennial shortcoming. The rains come and most of the water flows to waste and, not long afterwards, there are serious shortages. This is a countrywide problem and even the richest county, Nairobi, lacks the capacity to provide all its residents with adequate water.

The people seem to have accepted that water rationing is inevitable in this city. Some residents are supplied with water only once a week, while in the informal settlements, private vendors hawk the commodity from dubious sources.

The story is the same in other towns and worse in the arid and semi-arid areas, where women trek for dozens of kilometres in search of water.

The national priority should be to ensure that clean water reaches every household in the rural and urban areas and is affordable. However, the situation is going to get worse for town dwellers following the decision to increase water user charges by up to 10 times.

The government has imposed higher regulatory charges on water companies to cover high operation and maintenance costs. User charges have been raised from 50 cents to Sh5 for households and livestock. Water firms will then charge a five per cent conservation levy. These charges will be reviewed every year.