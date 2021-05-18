Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

Make vaccines available

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • Today, 164 million Covid-19 cases have been reported worldwide with almost 3.4 million deaths.
  • Kenya is reeling under the burden of 166,000 cases and almost 3,000 deaths. 

It has been described as the worst global health scourge in more than a century. Nothing has shaken the world in recent years as the Covid-19 pandemic has. The last was the Spanish Flu, which killed more than 50 million people.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.