Make sugar affordable

The sharply increasing price of sugar is a big shock for consumers. With the sweetener a commodity many cannot do without, it is on the shopping list of almost every household, making its price an unwelcome addition to the heavy burden of the high cost of living.

And this is just the beginning. The price of sugar has hit a record high but will worsen with the introduction of excise duty on imports. That will be compounded by a four-month suspension of local milling due an acute sugarcane shortage.

In Nairobi, sugar is retailing at between Sh225 and Sh250 per kilogramme. Two kilogrammes sets consumers back by Sh460 to Sh490. This is a nightmare as tea and coffee, bread, biscuits, chapati and even mandazi are usually sweetened.

The sugar industry has been on the decline with the western Kenya sugar belt most affected. Last week, the few sugar millers still in business halted operations owing to the Agriculture and Food Authority’s suspension on the crushing of cane.

The current crisis has been blamed on lack of investment in cane development by millers due to uncontrolled harvesting outside their respective catchment zones. This is a sub-sector in distress. The Sugar Directorate says the tonnage of sugar milled dropped by 36 per cent between January and April.

Industry experts have been calling for reforms to make sugarcane growing and milling more attractive again. There is a need for research for faster-maturing varieties and curbing the dumping of imported sugar by unscrupulous traders. The current varieties require 18 to 24 months to mature. Incentives are needed to get the industry back on its feet.