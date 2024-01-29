Make roads safer for all

It is still so early in the New Year, but the carnage on the roads is already rearing its ugly head. The latest is an accident involving a saloon car, a bus and a lorry at Ahero on the Kisumu-Nakuru highway, in which 17 travellers perished and 27 others were seriously injured yesterday morning.

Human error has been fingered as the cause of this crash, with eyewitnesses alleging speeding and reckless overtaking by one of the drivers. Both the bus and lorry drivers died on the spot.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and the Traffic Police Department are under intense pressure over the rising number of fatal accidents. The Mau Summit area on Nakuru-Eldoret highway, where 15 people died recently in a head-on collision involving a matatu and a bus, is one of the most notorious spots. All the matatu passengers and their driver perished.

At this rate, the average annual accident death toll of 3,000 could be surpassed again as has happened for several years. Last year, Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen confirmed that 3,900 lives were lost on the roads.

Upgrading and expanding highways is one of the solutions. The Salgaa-Sachangwan stretch of the Nakuru-Eldoret highway, which used to be notorious for fatal crashes, has been much safer since the construction of a concrete barrier in the middle.