Make recruitment safer

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • Manipulation of these opportunities denies deserving cases a chance to serve their country.

  • During the ongoing police recruitment in Bungoma County, one person collapsed and died after running around the field several times.

The annual police and military recruitment are ready sources of employment for a few young people. The opportunities are always a drop in the ocean due to the acute unemployment in the country.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.