Make Q&A sessions for CSs more useful

The wish of many Kenyans to have Cabinet Secretaries appear before their elected representatives in the National Assembly has finally been granted. This will help to correct a shortcoming that has existed since the appointment of Cabinet ministers from among MPs was stopped.

Following a change of rules, the CSs will now appear before the plenary of Parliament every Wednesday afternoon and answer urgent questions from Kenyans within 48 hours. When ministers were picked from among the MPs, it was easier to have a question-and-answer session, as the holders of those portfolios were always present during the proceedings.

Several sections of the Standing Orders have been amended so that the ministers can physically appear before the House and respond to questions from MPs and the public. However, these changes, which take effect on March 23, have not been without controversy. They had been opposed by most MPs from the opposition Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party.

In the end, President William Ruto’s administration had its way, with the changes sailing through as the Azimio MPs were absent. The growing friction between his government and the opposition notwithstanding, having the public and MPs directly question the ministers on crucial matters is yet another opportunity to hold the Executive to account.

In this era of rampant fake news, misinformation and disinformation, it is also a welcome extra window to enable Kenyans, as it were, to hear the answers or responses to any questions of public concern from the horse’s mouth.

However, the Q&A session should not open a window for PR stunts by the CSs, with little or no tangible benefit. All the questions filed by ordinary Kenyans and the MPs must be transparently handled and not swapped for convenience or altogether swept under the carpet.