Make prudent use of additional county funds

The leaders of the 47 counties have a reason to smile towards the end of what has been a difficult year due to financial woes. Their operations have been hampered by delays in disbursing funds from the National Treasury.

It is really a shame that the counties come to a near-standstill every year until the financial allocations from the Exchequer are received. That is when activity largely picks up again. Today, the counties are owed Sh29.6 billion for October and Sh31.45 billion for November.

The new and re-elected governors have since the August 9 General Election made it known that things are not as rosy as they appear on the outside. Indeed, the leaders have laid blame at the feet of the national government, accusing it of reneging on what it is expected to do in the sharing out of national resources.

The good news now is that this sorry situation is expected to drastically change following President William Ruto’s signing into law of a new Bill to unlock more funds for the counties. The County Governments Additional Allocations Bill, 2022, will release more than Sh43.8 billion in new funds.

It will enable the counties to access even loans, grants or allocations from the national government. This is an early Christmas gift that should put a smile back on the faces of the governors.

The money will come in handy in the provision of medical equipment to hospitals, improve agriculture, mitigate the effects of climate change and improve housing in the informal settlements.

Devolution has in the past 10 years enabled the transfer of massive resources from the centre to the grassroots, boosting overall national development. However, there is still a lot more work to go.

The counties must devise ways to generate their own resources to complement Exchequer allocations and prudently spend the funds to develop their regions. Where possible, they should pool efforts in economic blocs to ease their burdens.