Make power affordable

Members of the National Assembly yesterday began the debate on the high cost of electricity with many blaming Kenya Power and independent power producers (IPPs).

The debate is anchored on a motion sponsored by Laikipia Woman Representative Jane Kagiri that seeks to halt any deal between IPPs and the Ministry of Energy and Kenya Power until the House decides on prices.

These discussions are timely but must be holistic so that the monster of the high cost of power is tackled comprehensively.

The weak points in our electricity pricing situation are known and effort should be directed at there.

For example, multiple studies by energy and economic experts point to a need to tackle technical and commercial power system losses due to ageing distribution grids and wanton tampering with meters.

Emphasis should be on maximum collection of electricity bills so that what is produced is all sold to end users to avoid utility firms having to pass on losses to consumers.

Households should be encouraged to have individual meters to measure electricity usage for planning for consumption or targeted subsidies for poor households.

Prepaid meters, particularly, can benefit utilities and customers as they give low-income households the option of paying in instalments instead of a lumpsum and guarantee revenues for utilities.

Policy- and decision-makers should also be alive of the fact that sharing the initial cost of connection across all electricity users could help take away the burden of upfront connection costs for poor households.