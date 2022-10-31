Make pollution kings pay

Kenyan climate justice activist Elizabeth Wathuti has called for reparations by the West for the devastating effects of climate change arising from pollution by their industries.

That is laudable. The impact of climate change, especially on Africa, is unfair as the continent contributes little to the environmental damage caused by human activity. In fact, according to data, Africa contributes about four per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

As Africa hosts the COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, from next week, this is a golden opportunity to right the wrongs against it as regards pollution and the resultant adverse effects of climate change on its people. Droughts, floods, famines, mudslides and other ‘acts of God’ are already ravaging the African people. Even as these glaring negative impacts of climate change choke the bane of our existence, the West must live up to their pledge on climate financing.

Our societies are suffering from irreparable impacts of loss and damage, which refers to the losses made by people as a result of climate-related events. In Kenya, for instance, pastoralists, who have not had rains for three years, have lost hundreds of animals and the surviving ones are awaiting death.

While the reparations may seem to be a favour, they aren’t. The developed countries are where they are because they chose a path of burning fossil fuels, with much damage to our planet. While most, if not all, countries are considered developing, it’s because they least explored materials that would harm them. It’s not enough to pledge finances; delivering the pledge is what Africa is looking forward to at the COP27.