Make Kip Keino Classic a success

Kenya will capture global attention today when the country stages the Kip Keino Classic, the third leg of the World Athletics Continental Gold Tour event, at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani.

Some 231 athletes, among them winners from the Olympic Games, World Athletics Championships, Commonwealth Games, and continental championships, as well as record holders in different specialties, will compete in the one-day event that will be televised live on NTV.

That two-time Olympics 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce from Jamaica, Olympics 100m champion Marcell Jacobs from Italy, Africa’s 100m record holder Ferdinand Omanyala, Olympics 200m silver medallist Christine Mboma from Namibia, and Olympics 100m silver medallist Fred Kerley from USA will compete in Nairobi bodes well for Kenya’s status as the home of world champions in athletics.

In a nutshell, Kenya is hosting some of the finest track and field athletes from across the world, and this is a seal of approval of the country’s ability to stage world-class sporting events.

Holding a flawless championship also bodes well for Kenya’s bid for the hosting rights of the 2025 World Athletics Championships, the crown jewel of global athletics competitions.

Success of today’s championship will also push Kenya’s case and hopefully the country granted the more prestigious Diamond League status next year.

After the championship, the athletes could spare time to visit the top tourism destinations that Kenya is known for to watch wildlife, and beautiful scenery around the country.

That fans have been allowed free access to Kasarani Stadium to watch the one-day track and field event is also welcome news. We urge local fans to turn out in large numbers at the stadium to cheer the athletes to victory.