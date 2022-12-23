Make integrity, merit count in appointments

Top government positions, including chairpersons and directors of various state agencies, should be given to the most competent people who are honest and diligent and can make a positive contribution to the country.

They should be men and women of integrity and with expertise in those areas where their leadership is required.

There is no shortage of such people in the entire country, and, therefore, filling these key posts should be easy.

There are many Kenyans who have excelled in various fields and who are only too willing to provide the leadership that the public sector needs to boost national development.

Sadly, though, these positions are also often used to reward people for their political affiliation. They will, for instance, have helped the leaders to win elections or are their close associates. However, even where this is the case, merit should be the main credential.

It is disappointing, therefore, that the Ruto administration is gaining notoriety for appointing to public office some people whose integrity has either been questioned or is wanting. Some even have serious active criminal or civil cases, which have been dropped and the accused rewarded with top jobs.

What message is the government sending out to the judges and magistrates handling these cases, the prosecutors and the police, who investigated them? That these suspects are untouchable? While it is, indeed, true that the accused are innocent until proven guilty in court, their mere arraignment casts aspersions on their integrity.

It is, therefore, in their own interest to have the cases heard and concluded to prove their guilt or innocence. In other places, such people would not have been considered for appointments or they would themselves have declined those offers.

The appointments enhance impunity by flouting Chapter 6 of the Constitution on leadership and integrity of public officers. People given positions of responsibility must be beyond reproach. Those who lack integrity should not be entrusted with the management of public affairs.