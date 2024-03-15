Make impeachment the tool of last resort

The unanimous Senate endorsement of the impeachment of Kisii Deputy Governor Robert Monda should send a strong warning to leaders who abuse their offices for personal gain or engage in criminal impunity.

The senators overwhelmingly voted to uphold all the four charges brought against Dr Monda by the Kisii County Assembly. There were only several abstentions out of the 47 senators eligible to vote. Dr Monda becomes the first deputy governor to be removed from office since the counties were established in 2013.

He was found guilty of gross violation of the Constitution, abuse of office, gross misconduct and crimes under national law. The senators poked holes into his defence and soundly voted to send him home in utter humiliation.

As a senior public officer, he breached Chapter Six of the Constitution, which requires dignity and honour in the discharge of duties in such positions.

Governor Simba Arati has 14 days to appoint a new DG. The Kisii DG is said to have solicited a Sh800,000 bribe to give someone a job in the local water and sanitation company. This says a lot about the endemic corruption in the counties, especially in employment, supplies and procurement.

This transparent vote confirms that the Senate oversight over the 47 counties can be as effective as was envisaged by the framers of the Constitution.

But such a decision should only be made by senators relying on credible and irrefutable evidence that can stand the test. Where senators act as voting machines or are driven by other considerations and fail to deliver justice, it becomes a betrayal of the people whose interests they represent in the august House.

It will be grossly unfair if this fuels similar actions across the country, with no tangible proof of wrongdoing.