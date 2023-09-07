Make governors pay for illegal employment

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has its eyes trained on the mess that some governors have been presiding over in the counties, resulting in the colossal loss of public resources. The agency says some of the bosses of the 47 devolved units are to blame for the inflated employment costs.

Extravagance in the counties continues despite being flagged year after year by the Auditor-General. Now, the apparently reinvigorated EACC is taking the fight to the leaders behind what has been accurately described as the devolution of corruption faster than the delivery of public services and development programmes.

It has warned that the governors will now be held personally liable and will be relentlessly pursued to refund the public funds paid in the salaries of the beneficiaries of this illegal employment.

It is commendable that the EACC has vowed to initiate civil recoveries from those concerned in order to fulfill its mandate to protect public funds.

This illegal recruitment must be stopped. It is important that only officers with clearly defined conditions of service should draw salaries from the counties. Some governors have recruited staff far beyond the stipulated limits by creating additional offices without the involvement of the County Public Service Boards, as is required by the law.

One governor is alleged to have employed 51 personal advisers, spending millions of shillings. This apparent abuse of office should never be condoned.

What is quite apparent is that there are insufficient controls to protect public resources. This is why the EACC also recently gave the counties 60 days to set up internal audit units and asset registries to curb the theft and mismanagement of resources.

A shocking revelation is that some governors have colluded with wayward officials to illegally transfer public assets into their own names.

While the graft agency has vowed to institute civil action to recover public funds lost through the illicit machinations of some governors, this tends to be slow.