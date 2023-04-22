Make good use of break 

School holidays are a welcome opportunity for learners and their teachers to take a deserved break. However, it should also be an occasion for parents to take full charge of their children and for the authorities to address challenges that arose in the first term of the new academic year.

By far the biggest blot on the first term was the health scare in boarding institutions, with several deaths from an epidemic at Mukumu Girls High School in western Kenya. Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu had to intervene by transferring the principal in order to calm down jittery parents.

He also disbanded the board of management. However, this crisis has brought to the fore the shortcomings in health protocols in schools. The question that also arises is whether transferring a head teacher suspected to have erred does not amount to shifting the problem elsewhere.

This holiday should be the right time to audit and inspect facilities so that the problems do not recur when schools reopen. For the officials, there could be no better opportunity for a performance management review. The confusion over the Grade Seven learners’ admission, with inadequate facilities in institutions chosen to host Junior Secondary School, is a case in point.

There have also been queries over the 100 per cent transition policy that has been hampered by inadequate facilities. It is ambitious, but necessary as learners are enabled to gain some useful knowledge by the mandatory advancement to the next stage.

For the parents, the next several weeks will see the children under their control. Those who often totally rely on teachers to inculcate discipline and hard work in the young ones will have to play their rightful role. They should not only ensure their safety, but also guide them away from drugs and other substances.