Make global event successful

The 2021 World Athletics Under-21 Championship, which starts in Nairobi on Tuesday, is yet another opportunity for Kenya to showcase its ability to host major sporting championships.

The global age-group championship, which will be staged at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani from August 17-22 will feature 1,460 athletes from around the world.

Already, a 45-member Team Kenya selected during the national trials held from July 1-3 at Kasarani Stadium is in a bio-secure training camp at the sports facility.

Because the championship acts as a platform for junior athletes to graduate to the senior ranks, Nairobi will host the next generation of stars in track and field competitions.

Foreign teams have already started arriving in Nairobi for the biennial competition. The Polish team was the first to arrive in the country on Wednesday, followed by Guatemala two days later.

It is not the first time Kenya is hosting a major sporting championship. In 2017, Kenya staged a hugely successful World Athletics Under-18 Championship at Kasarani Stadium which was filled to the rafters.

Notably, the global athletics body declared the five-day 2017 World Athletics Under-18 Championship one of the most successful events in the history of its age-group competitions. Kenya staged a well-coordinated and flawless championship that earned the country praises.

Kenya should use this experience to stage a more successful championship this year. The 2021 World Athletics Under-21 Championship Chief Executive Officer Mike Rabar and his team should draw from past experience and raise the bar higher. We must endeavour to stage a better competition starting Tuesday.