Make free education a reality and not a sham

After working so hard and excelling in the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination, young people from poor families have great expectations but soon find themselves in a difficult situation.

Raising the money to pay the high fees for secondary education is a tall order for the majority poor parents. This is so despite the numerous bursaries and scholarships issued by the county and national governments and private organisations.

Access to quality education is a constitutional right that should be enjoyed by all the children. However, it does not come that easily. Indeed, some extremely needy children are blatantly denied that vital right.

As the poor parents struggle to enable their bright children to pursue their dreams of acquiring an education and securing their future, there are some really good government policies. One laudable policy is the 100 per cent transition for students from primary to secondary school.

Thanks to this policy, nearly all the candidates at least end up getting a Form Four education. With this basic training and knowledge, those who do not excel academically, can be trained in employable skills or for self-employment.

The free and compulsory basic education programme that has won accolades was introduced during President Mwai Kibaki’s tenure in 2003, and was anchored in the 2010 Constitution.

What is worrying, though, is the growing evidence of the sham that is the country’s much-touted free education. The country needs manpower that can effectively drive its economy. It is through education that the human resource is equipped with knowledge and skills.

Though the total cost of education for one year is Sh75,798, the government only pays Sh22,244 for tuition under the Free Day Secondary Education (FDSE). This leaves poor parents with the daunting task of raising the boarding fees and catering for other basic needs.