Make ferry crossing safe

Several accidents have occurred at the Likoni Channel, Mombasa, in recent days, renewing the perennial concern about the safety of this major link between the island and the mainland.

This has always been an emotive issue, considering the risk and necessity of daily travel for business, work and leisure in this coastal region.

Many people also live on the mainland and commute to and from the island every day. This area is a major tourist attraction with foreign tourists and locals riding on the ferry to either side before boarding their motor vehicles again.

The ferry crossing is an essential service to transporters and motorists and their safety must be guaranteed. On average, 300,000 people and 6,000 vehicles cross the channel daily.

Fuelling safety concerns are several recent incidents. On Sunday, a tourist bus plunged into the Indian Ocean after its brakes failed as it boarded the ferry to the mainland. The driver and his assistant were rescued. A day later, one of the ferries stalled. Passengers used the floating bridge instead.

On Wednesday, a lorry carrying produce from Tanzania plunged into the channel after the driver lost control as he tried to get onto the ferry. He escaped unhurt. Adding to the panic was a pick-up truck that overturned on the mainland.

These incidents have evoked painful memories of an incident last year in which a mother and her four-year-old daughter died after their car slid off the prow of the ferry midstream. It took 13 days to recover the bodies.

But the worst incident remains the 1994 Mtongwe ferry disaster, in which 270 people perished.

It is not enough for the Kenya Ferry Services personnel to explain any shortcomings and pledge to rectify them.

The onus is on them to ensure efficient and safe crossing at the channel at all times until a permanent solution, such as the proposed Mombasa Gate Bridge, is built.