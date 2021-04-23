Make Equator Rally count

Officials from the World Rally Championship (WRC) and the International Automobile Automobile Federation (FIA) will have their eyes focused on Kenya as the country hosts the Equator Rally this weekend.

The Equator Rally is a round of the African Rally Championship and will be a precursor to June’s WRC Safari Rally.

That is why the organisers of the Equator Rally shouldn't let their foot off the gas pedal even with the impeccable preparations so far.

With more than 30 drivers set to battle it out on the tortuous Rift Valley terrain in the second-tier competition, the event could help further Kenya’s quest and dream of having the iconic Safari Rally back to the international fold for the first time since 2002.

The Equator Rally will feature six special stages that will also be used for the WRC Safari Rally, namely Elementaita, Soysambu, Sleeping Warrior, Loldia, Malewa and Kedong.

What is being witnessed now is as a result of seven years of intense negotiation and work-out plan led by President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is the patron of the WRC Safari Rally, FIA President Jean Todt, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed and Kenya Motor Sports Federation President Phineas Kimathi, who is also the WRC Safari Rally chief executive.

Kimathi deserves special mention as he has ensured that it’s no longer a dream but reality, with the first batch of equipment to be used for June’s Safari Rally already in the high seas, having been shipped from Europe this week.

It’s noteworthy that over 500 key actors of the WRC Safari Rally - including competitors, technical officials and support staff have been given Covid-19 vaccination ahead of the iconic event. This will ensure safety for everyone.

Kenya has hosted several global events since Covid-19 hit, including the Kip Keino Classic, which was the final event in the World Athletics Continental Tour in October last year, the Magical Kenya Open Golf Championships and Savannah Classic Golf Championships, both rounds of the European Tour, in March this year.