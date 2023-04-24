Make efforts to avert strike by civil servants

Smarting from the pain and agony of their delayed March salaries, civil servants have now put the government on notice over their April pay. Their unions are not taking chances, warning that their members will go on strike should they not receive their salaries on time.

Many workers found themselves unable to meet their basic needs, including food, transport and rent, and would not wish to go through the suffering again.

The Union of Kenya Civil Servants and the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) have warned of a nationwide strike even as the government vows it will not borrow to pay salaries. The stage is, therefore, set for a fight, which could worsen the economic crisis in the country with the cost of living spiralling.

Amid serious financial constraints, in March, the government, for the first time since Independence 60 years ago, failed to pay salaries for public servants, including MPs, on time. But the workers have been told to brace themselves for tougher times as the national woes worsen. The government blames the salary delays on the burden posed by critical commitments—especially the national debts, which have matured when it is facing a deep financial crunch.

Meanwhile, health workers and other public sector employees in 12 counties are on strike. This is despite Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha’s assurance that she would mediate talks with the unions to resolve the standoff. An interesting twist to the saga is a claim by the unions that Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has met its collection targets and, therefore, their members’ salaries must be paid on time.

A strike by teachers would disrupt learning at a time the Education authorities are struggling to restore normality in the academic calendar. The sector took a severe beating from the Covid-19 pandemic that messed up school terms.