Make dual citizenship work

There is some good news in the pipeline for 25,000 former Kenyans. These are the people who lost their birthright under the old Constitution that did not allow dual citizenship. They now have a chance to regain their birthright through an initiative by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The ongoing clamour to amend the 2010 Constitution notwithstanding, this supreme law of the land is still considered to be one of the most progressive in the world. Its biggest strength lies in the protection of individual rights and expanded freedoms, including the right to dual citizenship.

Potential beneficiaries include people who were born in Kenya but were forced by circumstances to denounce their citizenship and take up other nationalities before August 27, 2010, ahead of the promulgation of the new Constitution.

Invest back home

The significance of this new initiative is evident in the double-pronged effort by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and his Trade and Industrialisation counterpart, Ms Betty Maina. It speaks to the effort to harness economic benefits. The dual citizens based overseas can invest back home. They only need to follow the guidelines laid down in the Kenya Citizenship and Immigration Act of 2011.

So far, only 5,000 people have applied and have been grappling with bureaucratic bottlenecks, which should now be cleared following the launch of the campaign this week. Some foreign investors also deserve Kenyan citizenship for helping to create jobs for Kenyans. Granting them citizenship will be a just reward in appreciation of their commitment to helping to develop the country.