Make dual citizenship work

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • So far, only 5,000 people have applied and have been grappling with bureaucratic bottlenecks.
  • Some foreign investors also deserve Kenyan citizenship for helping to create jobs for Kenyans.

There is some good news in the pipeline for 25,000 former Kenyans. These are the people who lost their birthright under the old Constitution that did not allow dual citizenship. They now have a chance to regain their birthright through an initiative by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

