Make devolution work

The Eighth Devolution Conference that opened in Eldoret Town yesterday (August 16) is a major event in the national calendar that has brought together the leaders of all the 47 counties, experts and key invited personalities to brainstorm on the gains and challenges since the inception of the devolved system of governance 10 years ago.

Progress has been made since 2013 with devolution transferring massive resources from the centre to the grassroots, which resulted in impressive development as new major towns sprung up in all the headquarters of the counties. However, the national government is reluctant to fully let go of some of the devolved functions worth Sh272 billion.

And what has characterised relations between the levels of government is incessant grumbling over the sharing of national revenue. While health, agriculture, education, energy and other functions should by now have been devolved, they are still largely controlled by the national government.

The conference organisers are also keen to use this forum to engage the National Treasury over perennial delays in the release of funds allocated to counties through national budgets.

The counties need to attract investment and boost trade to increase their own sources of finances. The forum should thus go beyond mere talk and explore measures to strengthen and transform service delivery in counties.

The governors should not see the conference as a junket, where they just enjoy allowances. It should be an opportunity to engage in serious discussions and set targets that they will review at the next biennial event to establish progress at that point.