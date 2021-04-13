Make Covid-19 jab more available countrywide

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • South Africa and Rwanda are already thinking of producing vaccines; what about Kenya?
  • And who is benefiting from the vaccines already supplied?

India’s decision to stop the export of Covid-19 vaccine mainly to the developing countries strikes a major blow to the fight against the coronavirus.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.