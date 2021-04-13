Make Covid-19 jab more available countrywide

India’s decision to stop the export of Covid-19 vaccine mainly to the developing countries strikes a major blow to the fight against the coronavirus.

The choice of India by the international community to supply vaccines to the developing countries under the Covax initiative was based on its large-scale production; it could supply the medicines affordably to many developing countries, hence enhancing access.

At this point, the challenge every country faces is mass vaccination of the citizens against the virus that has caused so much pain and disruption. The global alliance that brings together the World Health Organization, Gavi, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness and Unicef rolled out Covax precisely to support developing countries to access the vaccines.

Left on their own, these countries would not easily obtain the vaccines, and in large quantities as required by their citizens, given the costs of obtaining the drugs and also the intensely nationalistic feelings among the developed countries.

Great Vaccine Divide

WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus has aptly captured the obtaining scenario, stating that while one in four people in the rich countries had been vaccinated against the virus, only one in 500 in developing countries had got the jab — demonstrating the emerging ‘Great Vaccine Divide’, and the reason why India has been a safe bet for the Third World.

However, India is becoming insular, seeking to serve own interest as coronavirus infections soar and the desire to protect the citizens from devastation mounts.

This brings to light the searing inequalities regarding access to coronavirus vaccines among nations. But it should also jolt developing countries into self-introspection and strategic thinking. What are they doing to help themselves?

South Africa and Rwanda are already thinking of producing vaccines; what about Kenya? And who is benefiting from the vaccines already supplied? What became of the government’s plan for mass vaccination?