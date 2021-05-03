Make choice of judge fair

The Judiciary is once again in the spotlight as the search for a new Supreme Court Judge has just begun. This comes soon after the interviews to fill the vacant Chief Justice position following the retirement of Judge David Maraga.

Court of Appeal Judge Martha Koome is already on her way to becoming the first woman holder of that position in the country. President Uhuru Kenyatta received her name from Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and passed it on to Parliament for vetting.

The interviews began yesterday, with some of the Judges who failed to win the endorsement for the CJ position getting another chance for elevation to Supreme Court Judge to replace Justice Jackton Ojwang, who retired last year. Justice Said Juma Chitembwe was the first to face the JSC panel. This is also a second chance for several others.

Transparent interviews

These public interviews provide an opportunity for the people to get to evaluate those seeking to hold these key offices. The scrutiny into the personal lives and other details of the candidates is a big test. From what was witnessed in the CJ interviews, there is no better confirmation of the determination to serve than having these people subjected to such a thorough evaluation of every facet of their lives.

After such a thorough examination, it is only fair that the candidates’ individual scores be revealed. The same public for which the interviews are meant would also like to know how the candidates have been rated by the panellists.

This is the best way to confirm that the interviews are not just mere charades with the choices having been predetermined. This is precisely why some people have gone to court to demand that the CJ interview candidates’ results be released.