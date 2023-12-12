Make bursaries transparent

The allocation of a substantial amount of the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) for education bursaries is a godsend for many families struggling to pay school fees for their children.

This follows the signing into law by President William Ruto of the NG-CDF Bill 2023. Under the new law, the educational bursary funds allocation will be increased by five per cent from the 35 per cent stipulated in NG-CDF Act, 2015.

The additional funds should help to curb the high dropout rate and ensure most students in the 290 constituencies complete their schooling. This should help to achieve universal basic education, which is one of the government’s major goals.

To keep children in school, especially in the remote arid north, the new law will cater for social benefits such as the school feeding programme. Besides increasing access to education to ensure 100 per cent transition from primary to secondary school, the increased funding should also supplement the government’s efforts in generally reducing illiteracy.

There was some apprehension in August, when the Supreme Court declared the Fund unconstitutional, saying the law on which it is anchored violates the principle of separation of powers. However, amendments have been made to align the principal Act to the Constitution and used to fund projects under the national government.

Besides, some MPs tend to dominate and personalise the issuance of bursaries, denying access to some deserving learners. This violates the right of the young people to benefit from funds raised from taxpayers.