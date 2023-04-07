Make athletics trials a success

In many respects, the Kenyan trials for African age-group competitions is a rite of passage for young athletes who join the senior ranks in subsequent years.

Today, Athletics Kenya (AK) will pick a team of 50 athletes in preparation for both the Africa Athletics Under-18 and Under-20 championships scheduled for April 29 to May 3 in Lusaka, Zambia.

Kenya will name Under-18 and Under-20 teams after the two-day national trials that have attracted close to 500 youngsters from across the country at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Age-group competitions are key to the development of careers of young athletes and can make or break contestants.

Two-time Olympics marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge, two-time Olympics 800m champion David Rudisha, and Olympics and world 1,500m champion Faith Chepng’etich are some of the Kenyan athletes who honed their talents at this key stage, winning world junior titles on their way to global stardom.

The youngsters competing at Nyayo National Stadium have a chance to follow in the footsteps of these athletes by seizing the moment to shine as juniors because it will help them successfully make the transition to the senior ranks.

Athletics Kenya officials, coaches, managers, athletes and all other stakeholders must guide the young athletes at every stage if the country’s future in athletics is to be guaranteed, especially at this time when we are fighting the doping menace.

Most of those competing in these trials will form the core of Team Kenya for the World Athletics Under-20 Championships next year. This weekend’s trials come less than a month after Team Kenya won the overall title at the East and Central Africa Athletics Under-18 and Under-20 Championships in Dar es Salaam. Kenya collected 37 medals; 24 gold, 10 silver and three bronze, to top the championships.

To guarantee Kenya’s position as the global leader in athletics, coaches should appropriately guide youngsters competing at the trials because they are the stars of the future.