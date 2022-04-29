Make athletics events successful

The next one week is crucial for Kenyan sports as the country stages two major athletics championships in Nairobi. On May 7, Kenya will stage the third edition of Kip Keino Classic, a World Athletics Continental Gold Tour event, at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The one-day track and field athletics competition has attracted big names in the world of athletics, among them multiple Olympics and world 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica, Olympics 200m silver medallist Christine Mboma from Namibia, and American sprints sensation Sha'Carri Richardson. Africa’s fastest athlete, Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala, has promised a jaw-dropping performance on home turf.

A day later, Kenya will stage the inaugural edition of Uhuru Classic Nairobi City Marathon. The race, which is set to be the best-paying marathon race in Africa, has a total prize fund of Sh44.8 million and will see competitors run on a course that passes through the new Nairobi Expressway.

Winners of the race, which will start at the Nyayo National Stadium, will each pocket Sh6.9 million, making it the richest race in Africa.

These two events will impact Kenya’s bid for the hosting rights of the 2025 World Athletics Championships, the crown jewel of global athletics competitions. Their success will also push Kenya’s case to have the Kip Keino Classic given Diamond League status next year.

Kenya is this year hosting the Kip Keino Classic for the third and final time in the three-year cycle World Athletics gave the country. A delegation from World Athletics arrived in the country on Sunday and toured the facilities ear-marked to host the 2025 championships on Monday and Tuesday.