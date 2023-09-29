Make Afcon a success

Even as Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania revel in the success of their ‘Pamoja Bid’ which confirmed that the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tourney will be played in East Africa, it is time the three countries started putting in place requisite infrastructure for the tournament.

It was on Wednesday when Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) President, Patrice Motsepe, announced that Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania would host the continent’s premier national football team tournament. That announcement ended a spirited campaign by Algeria, Senegal and Botswana to host the biennial championship.

Morocco were named hosts of the 2025 tournament after Zambia and a joint Nigeria-Benin bid were withdrawn alongside that from Algeria in order to allow the kingdom to prove its worth in the hope it will increase the chances of Africa hosting the 2030 World Cup.

Officials in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania must realise that winning the bid to host the tournament and delivering a five-star championship are different things. Facilities should be ready when CAF inspectors arrive in 2025.

It is not lost in local football fans that Kenya won bids to host AFCON in 1996, and the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) but the country failed to deliver on its promise to build stadiums, forcing South Africa and Morocco to step in as hosts of the respective tournaments.

None of the East African countries has ready infrastructure to host the championship, which is why they must move with speed to build modern stadiums.

Of the nine venues identified, only the Benjamin Mkapa stadium in Dar es Salaam meets Fifa’s standards.

Kenya’s top arenas – Moi International Stadium, Kasarani and Nyayo National Stadium– as well as the candidate venues presented by Uganda are unsuitable.