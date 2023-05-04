Make access to varsity student funding fair

The new funding plan for university students is already raising eyebrows as some disturbing details emerge.

One is that Kenyans are likely to pay more for higher education. Although President William Ruto says all eligible students will receive government funding, calculations of the cost of university programmes indicate that their families will shoulder a bigger burden.

The plan categorises students as vulnerable, extremely needy, needy and less needy. The current automatic 80 per cent of the unit cost that every government-sponsored student gets through the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) has been removed.

The extremely needy students, said to comprise 29 per cent of the 2023 cohort, are the only ones to be fully funded through government scholarships, loans and bursaries.

According to Helb CEO Charles Ringera, a Means Testing Instrument will be used to determine the students’ economic status. The information they give will be verified by chiefs and religious leaders while Helb will get information on household earnings from the Kenya Revenue Authority and the Registrar of Persons before categorising students.

Corruption

As often happens, this is likely to create an avenue for corruption. Under Helb, all students qualify for loans but those who can raise the fees may opt not to take them. Helb has had its challenges, especially on loan recovery, but it is more practical.

Education is a major social equaliser. It is, therefore, unfair to discriminate against some students on the basis of their families’ purported wealth, which is not necessarily theirs. Gaining university admission is the best qualification for a study loan.

It is also emerging that students will pay more for courses. Government capitation and Helb loans cater for tuition and students’ upkeep, which includes accommodation, means and learning materials. The new scheme excludes upkeep.

Wealthy parents should be encouraged to pay their children’s university fees but should not be forced. A well-trained manpower is a resource that any country desires and must develop.