Major legal setbacks for Ruto food for thought

The government has suffered three major setbacks, with the courts halting some of its signature programmes. With the Social Health Insurance Fund (Shif), the Housing Levy and the privatisation of Mombasa and Lamu ports suspended, President William Ruto’s administration needs to seriously reflect on the way forward.

It is upon the leadership to re-strategise as the implementation of the Social Insurance Act, 2023 by the Ministry of Health will have to wait until February next year. High Court Judge Chacha Mwita made the ruling in response to a case filed by an activist with the Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists Dentists Union (KMPDU) and the Kenya Medical Association (KMA) as interested parties. This points to a possible failure to engage in comprehensive discussions on the Health Fund.

The government has also been stunned by the High Court’s declaration of the new 1.5 per cent Housing Levy as unconstitutional and discriminatory. President Ruto has since his election a year ago made it clear that he wants to see affordable housing put up across the country.

However, a three-judge Bench has dismissed the law as being discriminatory, as it is meant only for those in formal employment. The government has until January 10 to appeal. This is a matter that could easily go all the way to the Supreme Court, delaying the realisation of the housing dream.

Justice Mwita has also slammed brakes on plans to privatise Mombasa and Lamu ports. Critics see it as a ploy to take over the management and assets of the Kenya Ports Authority.

In July, the High Court also dismissed President Ruto’s appointment of some 50 Chief Administrative Secretaries (CAS) as unconstitutional. They faulted him for not fully abiding by the constitutional requirement of public participation.