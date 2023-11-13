Maintain momentum of tree planting holiday

President William Ruto has, by leading the inaugural National Tree Planting Day, reconfirmed the commitment to the country’s resolve to grow 15 billion trees by 2032. The planting yesterday of more than 150,000 trees at a wetland in Makueni County is commendable.

The Kenya Forest Service says 100 million trees will be planted across the country. It is really serious business as all the cabinet secretaries were involved in the other 46 counties.

The national tree planting day is a good initiative that deserves all-round support. Increasing the country’s forest cover is a sure means of mitigating climate change, which is to blame for reduced food production, especially in the arid and semi-arid regions, due to persistent droughts.

Kenyans should keep up the momentum created by yesterday’s activities. This should help the country to further exceed the 10 per cent forest cover target achieved in 2022, with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) support. This calls for state mobilisation of more resources and support for individuals, communities, schools, colleges and other non-governmental organisations to grow more trees. It also requires the conservation of the five major water towers—Mau Forest Complex, Cherangany Hills, Mt Elgon, Aberdare Ranges and Mt Kenya—to curb encroachment.

Global warming as a result of climate change is a challenge that humanity must take more seriously as it poses a grave threat to life. Tree planting is one of the measures that all should embrace to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change. Although the holiday seemed a bit rushed, better preparations should make the next one bigger success. In fact, it should become a habit for Kenyans to plant trees any time.