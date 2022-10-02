Maintain athletics glory

Kenyan athletes have, for the past fortnight, performed well in major marathon races, affirming the country’s prowess in the distance races.

Yesterday, Amos Kipruto staged a scintillating performance to win the London Marathon in two hours, four minutes and 39 seconds, which saw the country recapture the title two-time Olympic marathon champion and world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge won last in 2019.

Kipruto now joins the rich list of Kenyans who have won in London—including Kipchoge, the legendary Douglas Wakiihuri, Martin Lel and 2008 Olympic champion Samuel Wanjiru.

The women’s marathon defending champion Joyceline Jepskogei relinquished the throne to Yalemzerf Yehualaw, of Ethiopia, but the performance was still commendable as compatriots Judith Korir, the world marathon silver medallist, and Mary Ngugi finished fourth and seventh, respectively.

The performances came a week after Kipchoge broke his world record by 30 seconds in winning the Berlin Marathon in 2:01:09, which could have inspired yesterday’s performances.

Kipruto, who finally won his first major marathon, and Kipchoge’s show are a clear manifestation of what persistence, consistency and hard work can produce.

With the London Marathon kicking off Kenya’s 2022-2023 athletics calendar, it calls for proper planning between athletes, coaches, management and Athletics Kenya.

Besides, doping cases involving top Kenyan athletes have been on an upward trajectory, something that should worry all the stakeholders in athletics.

AK and the anti-doping agency must not relent in the fight against the vice, hence the need for intensified education.

It will be one of the busiest seasons with the World Athletics Championships coming up on August 19-27 next year in Budapest, Hungary, and most sports federations going through the 2024 Paris Olympic Games qualification.