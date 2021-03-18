Magufuli is gone, but not dream of strong EAC bloc

The death of President John Pombe Magufuli deals a terrible blow to Tanzania, East Africa and Africa at large. It brings to a sudden and crushing end an action-packed and unconventional presidency that made Tanzania the subject of regional and global debates.

The death of Dr Magufuli comes at a time when the East African Community (EAC) is hurtling from one crisis to another and needs a strong pairs of hands to steady the ship. On occasions, the member-states have differed on matters economic and politics but the spirit of togetherness remained strong.

Tanzania made remarkable progress under President Magufuli, a self-driven character with courage of conviction and single-mindedness to do the things he believed in. A maverick and audacious leader, President Magufuli confronted issues and situations frontally, earning the nickname “Bulldozer”.

President Magufuli won admirers and critics in equal measure. For Tanzanians, he was a reformist and reincarnation of the spirit of brotherhood implanted by Founding President Mwalimu Julius Nyerere.

President Magufuli fervently defended the nation, parrying external censure and staying true to his desire to serve the citizens’ interests. Inward-looking and overly sensitive, he never took criticism lying down: He demanded unqualified loyalty and repaid dissent in kind.

In the early years in office, President Magufuli stood tall among a new crop of Africa’s leaders with a deep sense of commitment to making change to society. He brought exemplary vigour, determination and valour to Dar es Salaam.

Coming at time when Africa was losing the war against corruption and becoming captive of bureaucratic excesses, President Magufuli was a breath of fresh air. Under him, Tanzania recorded rapid economic growth and won the hearts of the international lenders, such as the IMF.

His evangelical crusade against corruption and austerity measures that included a lean Cabinet and cuts on official travel and extravagance in governance won him plaudits. A hands-on manager, he thought on his feet and shunned winding bureaucracy.

However, his legacy was hugely damaged by his eccentricities. Unilateral decisions, high-handedness and repressive tendencies coloured the shine off his leadership. Steadily, Tanzania’s democratic credentials got massive dents as his administration clamped down on opposition leaders and human rights and civil society activists and the media. Illiberal policies rolled back the economic gains attributed to the regime.

Rejection of Covid-19

But what shocked the world most was his rejection of the Covid-19 pandemic. While every other country enforced containment measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Tanzania remained ajar, oblivious of the threat.

A scientist, the President emerged as the fiercest critic of anti-coronavirus campaigns, even when evidence abounded of the virus ravaging the citizens. For his uncanny and irreverent pronouncements and acts, he drew the wrath of the international community.

The immediate question is transition. And for a country with highly regimented leadership controlled by the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party, the world is watching how the process will be managed. Constitutionally, Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan should take over as President and serve for the rest of Dr Magufuli’s term. Should this happen, then she would become the country’s — and, indeed, the region’s — first female President and serve for four years.

But CCM is a party of intrigues and schemes; there is no knowing how the transition will unfold. Whatever the case, that will make a statement about CCM’s fidelity to the rule of the law.

Our wish is for a smooth transition and, importantly, recalibration of Tanzania’s politics.

Tanzania has the potential to grow and its success is a boon for Kenya and other neighbours. The spirit of fraternal relationship that was sown by the founding leaders of the neighbouring nations has to be reignited. Where differences arose, leaders should make amends and start afresh and sustain the push for regional integration by, among others, implementing the free trade protocols.

President Magufuli has fallen but he leaves behind a rich legacy. Within a relatively short period at State House, he etched his name in history as a person who, by sheer dint of courage and conviction, made a difference to Tanzania and the region.