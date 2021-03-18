Magufuli is gone, but not dream of strong EAC bloc

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • Dr Magufuli's death comes at a time when the East African Community (EAC) is hurtling from one crisis to another.
  • On occasions, the member-states have differed on matters economic and politics but the spirit of togetherness remained strong.

The death of President John Pombe Magufuli deals a terrible blow to Tanzania, East Africa and Africa at large. It brings to a sudden and crushing end an action-packed and unconventional presidency that made Tanzania the subject of regional and global debates.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.