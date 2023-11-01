Machogu’s assurance on free education is timely

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu’s assurance that there will be no school fees increment next year should calm the nerves of parents.

This follows an appeal by school principals, through their Kenya Secondary School Heads Association, for a fee increase of at least Sh25,000 to enable the institutions to operate effectively.

The result has been concern that the free education system that has for nearly two decades been one of the key developments in the sector could be on its way out.

Though CS Machogu has admitted that the government has been underfunding the Free Day Secondary Education (FDSE), he has ruled out increasing fees, thus rejecting the appeal by the principals. This year’s deficit is a whopping Sh22 billion.

It is encouraging, therefore, that the Education Committee of the National Assembly has taken up the matter following the alarm that the popular programme, which has benefitted millions of learners in the past 15 years, could be scrapped.

However, the CS is warning that if the budgetary allocation to schools is not increased, the capitation per learner is likely to drastically fall.

The ministry provides Sh16,428 for each learner, which is way below the Sh22,244 amount set in 2018. The projected enrolment next year is 4.2 million learners and if the funding remains the same, the capitation per learner will drop to Sh15,476.

This comes as the transition to the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) is also dogged by funding challenges. The junior secondary schools (JSS) are up and running but most of them do not have enough teachers and basic facilities.

Yesterday marked the end of the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination. Introduced last year, the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) will now take full charge at that level, with the second Grade 7 cohort joining JSS next year.