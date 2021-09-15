Lower fuel prices to ramp up recovery of economy

The government should intervene to reduce the runaway cost of fuel and, hence, avert further devastation of the economy. In the new fuel price guidelines released this week by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra), fuel costs have shot up drastically, by an average of Sh7 a litre, the sharpest in recent years.

Understandably, the astronomical increase is due to the withdrawal of government’s subsidy, which had stabilised prices in the wake of the economic depression occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic last year. Under the subsidy, fuel retailers would forgo their profit margins and get compensation from the government. But that has since stopped.

Paradoxically, the price increases come at a time when the cost of crude oil is declining at the international market. It would be expected that such trends be reflected locally.

Any increase in fuel prices has a spiral effect: It precipitates a rise in transport costs and, in turn, adversely affects the price of other commodities. The ultimate sufferer is the consumer.

The country is just coming out of the ravages of the coronavirus. Last year, the economy contracted to -0.3 per cent and, although there are signs of recovery, the margins may not be significantly higher this year. Rains have been depressed this year with a negative impact on agriculture, which is the mainstay of the economy.

Hunger is ravaging the country with some two million people in 10 counties the worst affected. Indeed, last week, President Uhuru Kenyatta declared drought a national disaster and directed quick mitigation measures in the affected regions.

Given this background, it is depressing to raise fuel prices by such huge margins. It is the business of the government to alleviate poverty.