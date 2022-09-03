Looming crisis food for thought 

The most remarkable thing about weather forecasting these days is the accuracy with which it is delivered.

The Meteorological Department has demonstrated that it does not deal in guesswork, hence the need to take its predictions seriously.

According to the weatherman, the short-rainy season expected to run from next month to December will be poor.

The rains will begin late and end early in most of the country.

It simply means that the expectation of a good harvest will not materialise.

The people should, therefore, brace themselves for food shortages. The low rainfall, experts say, is due to climate change.

Farmers and the authorities must plan well to deal with this crisis.

Epidemics

Besides the shortfall, flash floods will be experienced, potentially resulting in malaria, Yellow Fever and other epidemics.

While the Health Ministry is expected to help fight the outbreaks, the people must protect themselves by draining pools of stagnant water and taking other precautions to keep diseases at bay.

This third consecutive season of inadequate rains will see declining food production.

There will be less feed for animals, less water for fish and less rainfall for crops, which is a recipe for disaster. Food prices will increase as shortages bite.

The Agriculture Ministry is advising farmers to plant early-maturing and drought-resistant crops and pasture and high-yielding crops.

Food imports and the purchase of livestock are also apt interventions.

The most poignant message, though, is that the country can no longer rely on rain-fed agriculture.

The solution is, of course, irrigation, but the leaders continue to give lip service to it. The large-scale projects at the Coast have failed to take off.

Food security is a priority, hence the need for the leaders to walk the talk by implementing their plans.