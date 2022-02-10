Look out for sexual and gender-based violence cases

Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, global statistics showed that one in three women experience sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV). It got worse during the pandemic that disrupted livelihoods, impacting especially women, who faced elevated levels of SGBV.

Studies show more than 40 per cent of women are likely to face SGBV in their lifetime. The hotline 1195 recorded a staggering 301 per cent increase in calls reporting violence against women between March and April, 2020.

With Covid-19 testing Kenya’s commitment to tackling SGBV, its ad hoc response came up short. The pandemic unmasked the gaps in mitigating the vice, including lack of adequate shelters, uncoordinated case management and little support for survivors.

Kenya has anti-SGBV policies, including the National Policy on Prevention and Response to GBV; Protection against Domestic Violence Act 2015; FGM Act 2011; and Sexual Offences Act 2006. It has also ratified the Maputo Protocol and other international treaties that obligate it to protect women from GBV. The Constitution, too, has such provisions. But although the country has made efforts to address SGBV, progress is slow.

Stigma

Sadly, most victims do not report attacks against them due to stigma, perpetrators easily getting off the hook and fear of increased harm due to lack of protection from the authorities.

But the government’s renewed commitment is encouraging. Last year, President Uhuru Kenyatta unveiled plans to end SGBV by 2026 with 12 bold commitments that include an increase in response funding to $23 million (Sh2.3 billion) by this year. Policare, the police station gender desk, and NGAAF-funded shelters for survivors were also launched.

Addressing SGBV requires a multi-sectoral approach. Response should include psycho-social support for survivors, economic and social empowerment programmes and community interventions.