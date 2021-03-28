Look for ways to reduce disruptions to education

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

The second round of partial lockdown in a bid to contain Covid-19 deals a severe blow to learning programmes. Learners are being forced to, once again, stay at home for an unspecified period. The frequent disruptions of learning programmes are bound to negatively affect individual learners and the education sector at large.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.