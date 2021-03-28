Look for ways to reduce disruptions to education

The second round of partial lockdown in a bid to contain Covid-19 deals a severe blow to learning programmes. Learners are being forced to, once again, stay at home for an unspecified period. The frequent disruptions of learning programmes are bound to negatively affect individual learners and the education sector at large.

First, the closure is bound to distort the academic calendar in a significant way. Last year, schools closed for 10 months with non-examination classes only resuming in early January. Those classes closed a week ago for a seven-week break to allow Standard Eight and Form Four candidates to sit the ongoing exams. But soon afterwards, there is indefinite closure.

Matters are worse for tertiary institutions — colleges and universities — which had resumed studies early in the year but have to close for another long duration. Cumulatively, learners will take longer in schools and colleges and that has implications in the transition to the world of work.

Digital learning

Second is the question of teaching and curriculum coverage. On paper, schools, colleges and universities are expected to transition to digital learning. In reality, that is hot air. Except for a few, the institutions are unable to deliver quality learning through online platforms. Several factors explain this.

For one, technology and gadgets for accessing content is not widely accessible to learners. Secondly, teachers have not been properly inducted to online teaching, which is remarkably different from face-to-face teaching in terms of content preparation, delivery and assessment.

All this brings to the fore the question of teaching and learning. A report released by Unesco last week shows that some 100 million children worldwide will not attain the required proficiency in literacy and numeracy due to Covid-19 learning disruptions. This is a devastating reality.