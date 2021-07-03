Look beyond BBI for an inclusive reforms route

The campaign to change the Constitution through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) may not get far if recent events are anything to go by and thus its promoters must think of a new strategy.

The Court of Appeal has fixed August 20 as the date for making the ruling on the case and that technically makes it difficult to hold a referendum before the next General Election due in August next year. This reality is independent of the outcome of the case before the appellate court, which may even throw it out.

Proponents of constitutional change should explore other options for changing the law if they feel compelled to do so before next year’s elections. One of the routes to follow is a parliamentary initiative and this can borrow from the experience of the Inter-Parties Parliamentary Group (IPPG) initiative of 1997 and expand it to include all stakeholders such as the faiths and civil society. The task will be to isolate and review issues in the BBI Bill that can be reviewed through Parliament, which do not need to go through a referendum.

Part of the criticisms about the BBI process is that it bundled everything together and presented it as a constitutional question. Yet, some of the propositions only require legislative or administrative actions. Apparently, that was a strategy to entice the public to support the initiative given that some were just sweeteners.