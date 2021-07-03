Look beyond BBI for an inclusive reforms route

By  Editorial

  • Proponents of constitutional change should explore other options for changing the law if they feel compelled to do so before next year’s elections.
  • One of the routes to follow is a parliamentary initiative and this can borrow from the experience of the Inter-Parties Parliamentary Group (IPPG) initiative of 1997.

The campaign to change the Constitution through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) may not get far if recent events are anything to go by and thus its promoters must think of a new strategy.

