Lockdowns not the answer

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to pose a serious health challenge, with the authorities seemingly unsure about how to decisively deal with it. Since it broke out over a year ago, the government’s reaction has been to impose lockdowns.

This made sense at the beginning when it was possible to isolate zones with the highest infections and block movement into and out of those places to curb the spread of the virus.

Today, almost every part of the country has recorded infections. The Health ministry’s daily updates aptly capture the spread of the disease and the priority should be on how to contain it. Indeed, it is going to get worse as the government has once again extended the night curfew for another two months.

Businesses will continue to reel under the burden of the pandemic. Badly hit are bars and restaurants, which have fewer hours to operate and recoup some of their investments to be able to pay their workers’ salaries and their suppliers.

Traffic jams

Bars can only operate until 7pm. Since most of their patrons leave work in Nairobi and other towns at 5pm and sit in traffic jams for another hour, it means that they only have an hour to do business. This hardly makes any sense. Since the curfew begins at 10pm, why can’t bars operate until that time?

Also affected are the places of worship. Without offerings and tithes, they cannot run their premises. The majority of Kenyans are today more informed about how to protect themselves from the virus. The best the authorities can do is to strictly enforce the health protocols.