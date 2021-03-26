Lockdown necessary but not the ultimate solution

Kenyans should brace for fresh shocks and pain as the government imposes a new round of stringent measures to contain Covid-19 infections that have risen dramatically in the past weeks.

It appears the circumstances that played out last year are being replicated. We are back to the economic stagnation, social disintegration, depression and high poverty levels. In the new directives by President Uhuru Kenyatta, Nairobi, Machakos, Kiambu, Kajiado and Nakuru counties have been put under a partial lockdown, including cessation of movement. Curfew hours have been revised to 8pm to 4 am, from 10pm to 4am in those counties.

Bars will cease operations while eateries serve only take-away orders. The reasoning is that these counties contribute up to 70 per cent of the infections and locking them down will slow down new cases. Hopefully, this will work.

Weddings

Public gatherings such as weddings, funerals, worship and sporting activities have been outlawed. Physical learning in schools and colleges stand prohibited and the institutions required to transit to online teaching.

The coronavirus has caused so much tumult this past month that infections and deaths have risen to unprecedented levels. Health facilities are stretched to the limit. Paradoxically, this comes at a time when the country is rolling out vaccination. Several factors explain this, among them reckless behaviour by politicians and citizens’ laxity in obeying the Covid-19 protocols.

But there are fundamental questions to be addressed: for how long will the government use lockdowns as the preferred means to stem infections? What is the reason for the apathy in uptake of the vaccine?