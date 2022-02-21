Lock out polio virus

Scientists have been working day and night for a polio-free world for more than three decades. Sadly, the disease remains a major threat to humankind. Last week, a case was detected in Malawi, raising fears of an outbreak in the region.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the case is the first of type 1 wild poliovirus in Africa in more than five years. Kenya last reported polio cases in 2013, when an outbreak in Somalia led to an eventual importation of 14 cases to the country. Africa was declared free of wild polio in August 2020 and the WHO believes the case in Lilongwe does not affect that status.

But in a world of air travel and open borders, whatever happens elsewhere has a direct impact on Nairobi. Polio can be easily imported into a polio-free country and spread rapidly among under-immunised populations. One in 200 infections leads to irreversible paralysis, 5-10 per cent of whom die when their breathing muscles become immobilised.

Although the nation remains on high alert, the Ministry of Health is silent on the steps it has taken to protect Kenyans from the disease. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe and acting Director-General of Health Patrick Amoth should put in place measures to keep the country safe.

And that calls for surveillance in all our ports of entry. Immigration and health officials at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and other entry points should be facilitated to screen all in-coming travellers.

In addition, the Kenya Medical Research Institute polio laboratory should take the lead and provide direction in all initiatives. We cannot sit and wait for a public health emergency to emerge after two years of struggle brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.