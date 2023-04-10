Lock out foreign diseases

Yet again, the lack of tight border control measures and thorough screening aimed at averting leakages of pathogens and diseases into the country has seen researchers at the Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) find an invasive exotic freshwater snail known as Pomacea canaliculata that carries a parasite which causes meningitis.

This week, the scientists disclosed to this newspaper that the snail, which most probably was brought into the country from South America, is wreaking havoc in rice farms in Mwea Irrigation Scheme, Kirinyaga County, besides posing a health risk as it carries a parasite that finds its way to the human brain, thereby causing human eosinophilic meningitis.

In October last year, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF)—Doctors Without Borders—asked Kenyan authorities and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to urgently start a vaccination campaign in Dadaab refugee camp to curb looming cholera and measles outbreaks. This followed the discovery of several cases of the diseases due to influx of refugees fleeing Somalia into northern Kenya to escape drought.

In 2021, a team of British soldiers who had tested positive for the UK variant of coronavirus, B.1.1.7, were allowed into Kenya, intensifying the spread of the virus in the country, according to the health ministry.

This came after, in the same year, Mr Gire Ali, a Kenya Airways employee, was suspended on allegations of filming and sharing a video of a Chinese aeroplane landing in Nairobi at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.