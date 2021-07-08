Lock out crooks from public office by vetting

By  Editorial

  • Many people are securing top jobs using fake papers.
  • This underscores the need for vigilance in public recruitments.

The scene that played out at the interviews for the electoral commission’s top officials this week was quite astounding. A candidate withdrew at the last minute over alleged forgery of his degree certificate.

