Lock out crooks from public office by vetting

The scene that played out at the interviews for the electoral commission’s top officials this week was quite astounding. A candidate withdrew at the last minute over alleged forgery of his degree certificate.

Abdalla Mohammed’s case is a pointer to a fundamental problem the country faces, which requires action. Many people are securing top jobs using fake papers. This underscores the need for vigilance in public recruitments, including thorough vetting of candidate’s qualifications for key posts.

The problem is linked to phenomenal expansion of universities in the past two decades. Some do not have proper structures and systems of control, hence open to manipulation.

It is instructive that the Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNAQ) has entered into partnership with IEBC to vet certificates for those seeking elective positions. But KNAQ’s capacity has to be expanded to enable it undertake this herculean task. And it has to be insulated from extraneous influences.

University degree

Notably, the matter comes up amid debate about raising the bar for those seeking political office. A key proposition is that political leaders, right from members of the county assembly to Parliament, should have a minimum of a university degree. The reasoning is that these leaders are entrusted with the task of making policies and overseeing resource utilisation. Executing those complex tasks requires a higher level of thinking, hence the need to raise the entry qualifications.

We allude to this debate because, should that proposition come to pass, there is a high likelihood of many unqualified people resorting to forging certificates. And danger abounds when unqualified individuals occupy key public positions.