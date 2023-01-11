Lock out bogus ‘farmers’

The government’s plan to register all farmers in the country will come to naught if brokers and unscrupulous traders find their way into the list.

Such reports from North Rift, specifically Nandi County, should be investigated and all those who are not genuine farmers weeded out and punished for the attempted fraud.

Authorities in the county have since ordered chiefs, their assistants and village and community elders to speedily registered genuine farmers and ensure they receive the subsidised fertiliser while locking out middlemen.

That should be expanded to apply to all 47 counties.

The attempt to develop a database of Kenyan farmers—what they farm, how much they produce, what kind of training they have, what kind of support they get or would want from the government and whether or not there was a ready market—is an important national exercise that is long overdue.

The government should, therefore, not allow the very cartels and brokers the exercise aims to weed out a loophole to worm their way into such a crucial national list.

The provision of affordable fertiliser, subsidised input, extension services and other government initiatives should be based on an updated digital register that contains only genuine farmers whose input and output are known and can be tracked.

Then, the government can accurately predict impending food shortages, gaps in training and inadequacies in seedlings and farm inputs and address the issues in good time. With the database, the government can also search for markets for farm produce long before harvest time, guaranteeing good prices and the best possible return for the hardworking farmer.