Local football looking up

Kenya can dare dream of making it to its first ever football world cup courtesy of Harambee Junior Starlets, who are on the cusp of qualifying for the 2024 World Fifa Under-17 Women’s World Cup.

It’s Burundi that stand between Junior Starlets and the world cup glory with the two sides set to face-off on June 6 in Bujumbura and on June 14 ain Nairobi.

The winner of the match will join two other Africa nations for the World Cup finals that will be played October 16 to November 3 this year in the Dominican Republic.

Already, Junior Starlets performance where they beat Ethiopia 3-0 to set up Burundi in their decisive match has created excitement and qualifying for the world will be a great inspiration to the girls and the country.

Qualifying to the world cup will help reinvigorate the development of the game now that the Ministry of Youth, Creative Economy and Sports rolled out the Talanta Hela Initiative deliberately to build the country’s sports from the grassroots.

The initiative saw the launch of the Under-19 inter-county football tournament for boys and girls besides sports camps that attracted 2500 participants at a cost of Sh 532 million.

The boys and girls under-19 teams that were picked reached the final of the Costa Daurada Cup, held in Salou, Spain. The boys team won with the girls settling second.

Kenya also participated in the International Schools Sports Federation (ISF) football World Schools Championships in China last month. The girls lost to the hosts while the boys reached the quarter-finals.

This is clear manifestation that with proper structures and support at junior level, Kenya’s football is bound to rise from its current quagmire.