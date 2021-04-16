Lives should not be lost due to lack of oxygen

The oxygen crisis in public hospitals is a scandal of monumental proportions. It singularly demonstrates grave inability by the national and county governments to forecast, plan and execute projects.

For nearly a year, the two levels of government have been talking about procuring adequate oxygen to meet potentially high demands as the coronavirus infections soar. And for good measure, the national government allocated huge sums of money to the counties to obtain oxygen and other equipment. But there is little to show for it.

Last week, three patients died at Nakuru Level Five Hospital because of lack of oxygen. But Nakuru is not alone. Most counties face the same situation. The matter is grave. Patients dying from conditions that can be treated is unacceptable.

Covid-19 emergencies

It is indefensible that the national and county governments pledged to provide adequate facilities to respond to the Covid-19 emergencies but when the situation demands it, there are no requisite facilities and resources.

The issue is that the national and county governments failed to plan. Worse, although the country has 75 oxygen plants a number of them are in poor state and cannot operate.

The chairman of the Counties Health Committee Anyang’ Nyong’o has reported that the devolved units have 58 oxygen plants, but only 42 are working. Even then, the quality is doubtable. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe is on record stating that not only are the plants dysfunctional, but there are also doubts about the quality of oxygen they produce. That is alarming.