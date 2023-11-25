Listen to employers’ cry

Employers are warning of impending mass layoffs due to rising operational costs in the increasingly difficult economic times. Everything seems to have gone haywire since the government started implementing the unpopular Finance Act 2023, which doubled the Value Added Tax on fuel to 16 per cent amongst other dire measures.

Workers’ pay slips have shrunk due to a 1.5 per cent housing levy and it is going to get worse as more money is deducted for the new Social Health Insurance Fund. In short, the first year of President William Ruto’s administration has been a nightmare for many.

Of course, the government has explained that it has a debt burden to deal with and called for sacrifice now for better times ahead. This, of course, is a hard sale. The Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) has warned that its members cannot afford the increasing production costs and will have no option but to lay off workers.

Between October last year and this month, 70,000 jobs have been lost, as the crisis deepens, according to FKE data. Now, 40 per cent of the employers say they have no option but to let more workers go.

The high taxation and other policies by the new government, coupled with broader global issues, have adversely affected their cash flows. Frequent changes in policies and regulations are causing uncertainty.

The shilling has terribly weakened against the US dollar, now exchanging at 151 compared to 121 last year. This has been attributed to capital flight and reduced foreign exchange due to low value of exports.

The FKE is calling on the government to stabilise the business environment through better coordination and policies. It wants the corporation tax restored to 25 per cent to attract investment. The employers have also appealed for the capping of the housing levy at Sh5,000 a month and reduction of operational costs.