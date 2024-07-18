Link public hospitals, schools to power grid

Following the robust and vigorous rejection of the controversial Finance Bill, 2024, the government has warned Kenyans to prepare for major cuts in public spending.

President William Ruto has renewed his pledge for austerity measures, including cuts by the Executive, the Legislature and the Judiciary.

The announcement that the budgets for the Office of the First Lady and others have been removed has been well-received. The latest is National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula’s ban on the holding of committee meetings in posh hotels.

Indeed, the public would like to see more of such tough measures taken to curb wastage. One area where extravagance has reached horrendous levels is domestic and foreign travel by the leaders, including the President himself. Billions of shillings have been spent with zero value to the country.

But areas of vital importance to the majority should be spared. Indeed, the savings should go into providing essential services. Many will, therefore, be disappointed to learn that the government has decided to shelve a Sh15 billion plan to link schools, public hospitals and offices to the national power grid.

Public schools

The Treasury had set aside the funds to light up public schools, hospitals, trading centres, and administration offices. The plan to connect more rural households to electricity has also been hit after its Sh1.2 billion budget was withdrawn.

Access to electricity is essential to enhance urban and rural development. Having electricity enables businesses to operate for longer hours and enhances security.

The Last Mile Connectivity Project by the Rural Electrification Authority aims to deliver universal access. Some 1.6 million low-income earners now have access to electricity. Indeed, communities and businesses develop fast as a result of the provision of electricity.

It is important that the electrification of schools and hospitals is prioritised. Schools, even those in the most remote parts of the country, need electricity to benefit from online learning, while hospitals have sensitive places such as theatres, X-rays and incubators for babies that need reliable power to operate efficiently.