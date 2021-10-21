Link assets to owners

The low rate of uniting unclaimed assets with their owners and beneficiaries is a major concern that should be addressed urgently. The Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority (Ufaa) is holding about Sh50 billion in uncollected salaries, pension dues, matured policies, bank deposits and royalties.

Most of these have been surrendered by public listed firms, insurance companies, banks, pension schemes, legal firms, telecoms operators and saccos. Others are the subject of inheritance battles in the courts, meaning the beneficiaries don’t have a valid will or letters of administration conferring authority over the assets.

While Ufaa has partly blamed bureaucratic processes for the slow pace of linking claimants with their assets, it is highly doubtful whether the holding companies are making sufficient effort to trace the rightful owners or beneficiaries of the stocks before declaring them idle assets as required by law.

It is unconvincing that they entered into dealings with thousands of Kenyans without recording basic information such as their contact addresses or those of their kin. They should do more in terms of identifying the owners of the unclaimed assets in dormant bank accounts and other places before taking the radical measure of surrendering them to Ufaa.

Some of the claimants listed with Ufaa are prominent people in society who can readily be reached; hence, the question of difficulty in traceability should not arise.

The State should be stricter with Ufaa because, since its inception in 2014, it has failed to publicise its mandate among Kenyans. This has seen the rate of claims remain at a lowly 2.7 per cent as of the end of June last year.