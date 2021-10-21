Link assets to owners

  • The State should be stricter with Ufaa because, since its inception in 2014, it has failed to publicise its mandate among Kenyans.
  • This has seen the rate of claims remain at a lowly 2.7 per cent as of the end of June last year.

The low rate of uniting unclaimed assets with their owners and beneficiaries is a major concern that should be addressed urgently. The Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority (Ufaa) is holding about Sh50 billion in uncollected salaries, pension dues, matured policies, bank deposits and royalties.

